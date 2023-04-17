The Japanese Sega strengthens itself in games. 706 mln acquisition of Rovio

Sega, the maxi-offer to expand into mobile games

The market for video games is confirmed among the most rich at the moment. The industry, also thank you to intelligence artificialis among the most profitable and the big names in this industry compete for increase their value and expand. Segathe multinational Japanese which develops and publishes video games, has launched a tender offer to acquire Rovio Entertainmenta mobile game company headquartered in Finland, through Sega Sammy Holdings. Through the takeover bid, Sega intends to acquire the all shares and of the outstanding options of Rovio at 9.25 euros per share and 1.48 euros per option, or 706 million euros in total.

It’s about a acquisition not hostile as the board of directors of Rovio he accepted and expressed his own support to the public purchase offer. The Rovio shareholders who collectively hold shares corresponding to approximately 49,1% of the capital have undertaken to adhere to the offer. It is expected that the acquisition ends in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024 and is subordinate to completion the checks required by law antitrust.

