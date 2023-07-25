The Jevons paradox of the heat pumpA treacherous trap for carbon neutrality?

The heat pump is considered by many to be an important building block towards CO2 neutrality. Thanks to its efficiency, it should consume less energy and thus also contribute to a reduction in CO2 emissions. But beware! This intuition is too simplistic and does not take into account human behavior when technological advances make a resource, in this case energy, usable more efficiently. At least three reasons could make the heat pump an opponent of carbon neutrality, as it is likely to heat more and cool more, which could reduce citizens’ demand for climate action.

More comfortable heating leads to higher heating demand

Heating individual rooms can be a small martyrdom. Anyone who still heats with a wood-burning stove has to ignite it first, the heat is distributed unevenly and some rooms stay cool because they are not heated. Oil or gas heaters already make heating more pleasant. But the heat pump in combination with underfloor heating is another quantum leap forward! With its higher efficiency, it could take buildings by storm and warm the hearts of users. Finally, all rooms, maybe even the garage, will be easy to temper. But stop! What is happening? The infamous Jevons paradox from economics textbooks becomes relevant.

The Jevons paradox is based on the observations of the 19th century English economist and philosopher William S. Jevons. Jevons found that despite the introduction of Watt’s efficient steam engine, coal consumption increased sharply in England. It converted energy from coal into work well. This higher efficiency led to their widespread adoption and ultimately to higher overall coal consumption, although coal consumption per unit produced had fallen. This paradox can be transferred to the heat pump. Their efficiency makes them an attractive alternative to many other forms of heating, and so more heating will soon be eagerly sought. In the good old days of the wood stove or the often smelly oil heating, heating was more difficult. But with the heat pump and underfloor heating, all rooms are filled with cozy warmth. The result is potentially higher energy consumption. In view of the high CO2 intensity of electricity production in Germany, which will continue to be high in the near future, this means higher CO2 emissions than hoped for, since the additional electricity required often comes from fossil sources such as lignite. The Jevons paradox is in action and with more heat pumps, more energy is likely to be consumed than was now thought possible.

Active cooling thanks to the heat pump

But that’s not all. Unlike other heaters, heat pump systems can do more than just heat – they can cool too! This is great on hot summer days when people used to get up early to blow cool air through the house before closing the shutters to keep the heat out. But now, with the heat pump as an air conditioner, there is active cooling in the summer and the shutters remain open to enjoy the sunny day in the cooled house. This is where a second Jevons paradox comes into play. The heat pump, which is still cooling, allows its users to use even more energy for cooling in summer. The overall energy demand continues to increase thanks to the efficiency of the heat pump.

An expected higher energy demand due to additional heating and cooling thanks to the heat pumps should increase energy prices somewhat. This weakens the original increase in demand somewhat, but at the same time increases the pressure to expand energy production.

Climate adaptation instead of CO2 neutrality

As if all that weren’t enough, a third effect emerges – a kind of political Jevons paradox. The active cooling option using a heat pump corresponds to an adaptation to future climate change. Thanks to it, the dreaded dog days are no longer a problem, because living space can be cooled effortlessly.

But with the noble political climate goals, it could then be difficult. After all, the more successful the adaptation to the consequences of climate change, the less relevant the reduction of CO2 emissions itself becomes in relation to human welfare. Anyone who can partially adapt to climate change thanks to heat pumps will find the political goal of CO2 neutrality less important. Instead of CO2 neutrality, further adaptation measures to climate change should then also be in greater demand in other areas, for example flood protection or green spaces in cities.

In this respect, the heat pump is more likely to conflict with the political goal of CO2 neutrality. It remains unclear whether those policymakers who are currently touting the heat pump as a savior to carbon neutrality will condemn it once they realize the full extent of the Jevons paradox.

