The job bike and its tax advantages

If you give your practice employees a job bike (with or without a motor), you are not only doing something for health and the climate. Practice owners can also benefit from this from a tax point of view, explains the Virchowbund and the office Prof. Dr. Bischoff & Partner.

The often most important selection criterion, the speed of the bicycle, has an impact on (wage) tax and social security contributions. At speeds about 25 km/h Pedelecs (“e-bikes”) are considered to be Bicycleat speeds over 25km/h against as car (License plate and insurance obligation).

In addition, there is the question of whether the e-bike as a salary extra (“on top”) or as part of a salary change is left is crucial.

E-Bikes bis 25 km/h

If the e-bike is given to an employee in addition to the wages that are already owed, this transfer is exempt from wage tax and social security contributions between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2030. Charging current provided free of charge also remains tax-free until December 31, 2030.

If the transfer of use takes place by way of salary conversion, 1% of the non-binding recommended retail price (RRP) rounded off to a full 100 euros at the time the bicycle is put into operation is to be applied as a pecuniary advantage.

Exception: If the e-bike is put into operation for the first time between January 1st, 2019 and December 31st, 2030, there is a tax advantage. From January 1st, 2020, only 1% of a quarter of the RRP will be used as a wage in kind (rounded down to a full 100 euros).

E-Bikes ab 25 km/h

If the pedelec is faster than 25 km/h, the rules for company car taxation apply accordingly (1% rule). The tax advantage also applies here, whereby the assessment basis is reduced to a quarter if the e-bike is put into operation within a certain period of time. In addition, however, there is a surcharge of 0.03% per kilometer for journeys between home and practice.

It is also important to know: The surrender of E-bikes that count as motor vehiclesis subject to social insurance.

Caution: sales tax differs

If a bike is provided free of charge, the tax authorities assume a “sales-like transaction” (work performed in return for the provision of a bike). In the case of salary conversion, on the other hand, there is a remuneration payment (cash wage reduction).

In both cases, 1% of the non-binding recommended price rounded off to a full 100 euros (gross value) may be taken into account monthly as the assessment basis for the transfer of use. In return, the practice owner can claim the input tax deduction from the incoming invoices. In this respect, there is often an input tax overhang.

Purchase or lease?

If the purchase price is no more than 800 euros net, this can be taken into account in full as an operating expense, as can the running costs (e.g. insurance, repairs, inspection). If the price is above this limit, the bike must always be written off over seven years.

If the bike is leased, the leasing fees are to be considered as ongoing operating expenses of the practice.

Tipp: Whether or not taxable wages arise when the employee buys the job bike at the end of the lease depends on the purchase price. The guideline for the purchase price is 40% of the recommended retail price (RRP) at the time the company bike is put into service (rounded down to the nearest 100 euros). If the employee pays less than this remaining flat rate, the difference must be taxed as wages.

Service bike as a business asset

If at least 10% of the e-bike is used for your own company trips, it can be assigned to business assets and all expenses represent business expenses.

The private use of a bicycle that is not a motor vehicle by the practice owner has no tax consequences until December 31, 2030.

From A for labor law to Z for approval: In the “Praxis aktuell” column, the Association of Resident Doctors in Germany (Virchowbund) answers frequently asked questions that resident and employed doctors and MFAs have to deal with in their day-to-day practice and provides tips on legal advice.