Xinhua Finance, Beijing, September 5th (Reporter Chen Yukang) The first World Hydrogen Metallurgy Technology Exchange Conference was held in Zhangjiakou on September 2nd. On the same day, a joint working group for hydrogen metallurgy standards was established. Industry experts said that the establishment of the working group is a specific action for the iron and steel industry to implement the “implementation of cross-industry and cross-domain comprehensive standardization” proposed in the “National Standardization Development Outline”, and it is also a specific action to implement the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the Iron and Steel Industry”. The key work of “promoting industrial coupling development”. In the next step, the working group will further play the basic and leading role of standards, as well as the link and driving role of standards in industrial coordination and technical cooperation, to effectively promote the progress of my country’s hydrogen metallurgy technology.

The “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Iron and Steel Industry” jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other departments at the beginning of this year pointed out that it supports the establishment of a low-carbon metallurgy innovation alliance, formulates an action plan for hydrogen metallurgy, and accelerates the development and application of low-carbon smelting technology. Strive to achieve breakthroughs in advanced process technologies such as hydrogen metallurgy and low-carbon metallurgy by 2025.

Jiang Wei, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of China Iron and Steel Association and chairman of the National Steel Standardization Technical Committee, said that my country’s hydrogen metallurgy process started relatively late. Long and others have begun to lay out the field of hydrogen metallurgy. Hydrogen metallurgy is in its infancy, and the standard plays an important leading role. The working group should actively explore the synchronization of standard review and standard publicity and implementation planning, improve the breadth and timeliness of standard publicity and implementation, and improve the effect of standard application.

Yu Yong, chairman of HBIS Group, served as the head of the working group. Yu Yong said that HBIS takes the development and utilization of hydrogen energy as a key development direction, accelerates the revolutionary innovation and breakthrough of low-carbon metallurgical technology, and actively leads the comprehensive utilization and development of hydrogen energy in the iron and steel industry. HBIS has tracked the research and development of hydrogen metallurgy technology in the world in advance, accelerated the development and application of hydrogen metallurgy technology, and cooperated with Italian company Tenone to build the world‘s first hydrogen metallurgy demonstration project in Zhangxuan Technology, leading my country’s steel industry to enter The age of hydrogen metallurgy. At present, the demonstration role of the project has emerged, and the hydrogen metallurgy process is being actively adopted by more and more iron and steel enterprises undergoing transformation and development.

When it comes to the contribution of hydrogen metallurgy to carbon emission reduction, Zhang Longqiang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Dean of the Metallurgical Industry Information Standards Institute, said that the research results show that hydrogen metallurgy contributes about 9% to the carbon neutrality of steel. With the development and progress of technology, it is expected that the contribution of hydrogen metallurgy will increase significantly.

Sun Xuliang, a second-level inspector of the Standard and Technology Management Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation, said that the working group should focus on the next steps. First, a batch of selected standards should be issued as soon as possible to accelerate the construction and continuous optimization of the hydrogen metallurgy standard system. The second is to formulate and provide examples for the cooperation model of the two technical committees as soon as possible through standardized management. The third is to strengthen publicity and further enhance the influence of hydrogen metallurgy standard work. It is believed that through the joint efforts of all members, the standardization of hydrogen metallurgy will achieve fruitful results and make greater contributions to the green, low-carbon and high-quality development of the steel industry. (Finish)

