The judiciary will not save us from Donald Trump

In the state of Georgia, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating Trump for possible election manipulation in the 2020 presidential election. Georgia was one of the states that played a key role in the outcome of the election. Biden won there by a narrow margin of around 12,000 votes. Trump tried to have his election defeat there, as in other states, subsequently changed. Among other things, he bluntly asked the chief election supervisor in Georgia in a telephone call to “find” enough votes for him to “recalculate” the result. An indictment could be imminent.

