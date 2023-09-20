The key points of the EU plan on critical raw materials

The energy security plays an important role, not only in the context of the energy crisis that erupted in 2022 following theRussia’s aggression against Ukrainebut also within the framework of Green Deal europeowhich involves increasing the use of renewable energy at the expense of fossil fuels. To ensure energy security, it is essential develop green technologies and renewables, in order to be able to support a progressive and total independence from fossil fuels. However, when it comes to energy transition and green technologies, the possibility of a constant supply of critical raw materialsoh so calls for theirs strategic importance in the ecological transition but characterized, at the same time, by a high supply risk. The shortcomings that the EU has faced due to the energy crisis have highlighted,

therefore, the worrying uncertainty and the risk of strong dependence on third countries

monopolistic. To become the first climate-neutral continentit is therefore essential to build a solid foundation based on a secure and sustainable long-term supply.

The EU’s response on critical raw materials

To deal with the worrying shortage of critical raw materialson 16 March 2023, the European Commission published the proposal on Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), containing a comprehensive set of actions to ensure the EU’s access to a secure, diverse, accessible and sustainable supply of essential raw materials. The legislative proposal provides for the implementation of the EU’s capacity to extract the minerals or the concentrates necessary to produce at least 10% of the Union’s annual consumption of strategic raw materials; its processing capacity to produce at least 40% of the annual consumption of strategic raw materials; its recycling capacity to produce at least 15% of the annual consumption of strategic raw materials.

Furthermore, the CRMA foresees that, by 2030, no more than 65% of the Union’s annual consumption of each strategic raw material, at any relevant processing stage, will have to come from a single third country. While awaiting the entry into force of the legislative proposal, it is essential to focus on a careful, but also flexible, choice of raw materials to be included in the list of “critical raw materials“, based on those sectors considered of primary importance for the European economy. A further effort required of the EU would be to focus on investments in research and innovation for the extraction and processing of critical materials in Europe, as well as for their recycling and circularity: this would make the EU less dependent on extra-EU imports.

Creating an investment-friendly environment for mining, refining and recycling projects – for example, low energy costs, fast permitting procedures, practical environmental standards, skilled workers – is therefore essential to ensure that objectives of European legislation are achieved together with European climate objectives, but also to exercise the EU’s self-sufficiency in the supply of these resources. The development of renewable technologies and the abandonment of fossil fuels first and foremost presupposes the strengthening the EU’s external partnerships, in order to diversify and strengthen supply chains for critical raw materials. In this complex geopolitical scenario, it is essential to diversify trading partners by accelerating the negotiation of free trade agreementsespecially for critical raw materials.

The choice of countries with which to establish these agreements must also be strategic for the Union: i sustainability criteria must act as a fundamental filter for the choice of commercial partners. For this reason, it is essential to strengthen partnerships with countries already committed to reducing the environmental impact of the production of critical raw materials, such as Australia, New Zealand and Chile.

Another non-negligible criterion is the level of democracy of the countries with which they want to establish trade agreements: it would in fact be contradictory to accept that the production of these materials takes place through non-democratic dynamics and contrary to human rights, fundamental values ​​of the EU.

The importance of comparison

Achieving the objectives of the Green Deal is a process that involves a multitude of sectors, often in conflict with each other. In the process of ecological transition, every sector must be able to feel represented and no one must be left behind. To this end, it may be useful for the European Union to create multiple ad hoc discussion spaces in which a discussion can take place debate between the various interest groups involved at the forefront in the use of critical raw materials.

With the energy crisis and the Covid-19 emergency, the EU has shown resilience and has

demonstrated how these crises require great coordination between different needs, but also how important it is to anticipate risks.

To prepare for a decarbonized worldit is essential not only to address existing problems in a world still heavily dependent on fossil fuels, but also to anticipate and mitigate any risks due to the complex geopolitical dynamics and vulnerabilities involved in the ecological transition.

This article is an extract from the essay of the fifth place winner of the 2023 edition of the IAI Award – “Young talents for Italy, Europe and the world“

