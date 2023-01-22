Home Business The king of 240W flash charging!Real Me GT Neo5 Appears on Geekbench: Top Configuration 16GB+1TB
The king of 240W flash charging!Real Me GT Neo5 Appears on Geekbench: Top Configuration 16GB+1TB

The king of 240W flash charging!Real Me GT Neo5 Appears on Geekbench: Top Configuration 16GB+1TB

At the beginning of January, Realme launched the 240W full-level second charging technology, and at the same time announced that Realme GT Neo5 will be released in February, and the first launch will be equipped with this technology.

As the release time is approaching, some bloggers further posted the Geekbench running score information of the phone.

According to the information, a realme model named RMX3708 appeared on the Geekbench benchmark website recently, and it is expected to be the realme GT Neo5.The top version is 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage. This is also the first 1TB mobile phone of Zhenwo.

In terms of fast charging, Realme GT Neo5 has two options: 4600mAh+240W and 5000mAh+150W.Among them, the 240W version can be charged to 100% in less than 10 minutes.

In terms of screen, Realme GT Neo5 will have two versions: standard version and high-end version. It will use a 6.74-inch OLED 1.5K flexible straight screen with a resolution of 2772 x 1240, a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, and support for 2160Hz ultra-high frequency. PWM dimming.

In terms of video, the new phone has a front camera of 16 million and a rear camera of 50 million AI. The main camera is Sony IMX890, which supports OIS optical image stabilization.

other aspects,Realme GT Neo5 equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, the frequency is 3.2GHz. Xu Qi, vice president of realme, said that Realme GT Neo5 has strong products, top-notch configurations, many bright spots, and delicious machines.

The king of 240W flash charging! Real Me GT Neo5 Appears on Geekbench: Top Configuration 16GB+1TB

See also  Personal Pension Pilot Full Moon 36 Pilots: Lower Tax Rates and More Product Choices_Sichuan Online

