The King of Android Performance Dimensity 9200 Processor Released, MediaTek Shares Take Off
MediaTek recently released a new generation of flagship processor Dimensity 9200, which is not only released earlier than last year, but also launched faster. Vivo has already decided to launch, and the X90 series is expected to be the first to use the Dimensity 9200 processor this month.

Dimensity 9200 has upgraded technology, CPU and GPU architecture, etc.The overall running score exceeded 1.28 million points, which is the current king of Android performance.The GPU game running score even surpassed the Apple A16, which is also the most competitive time on MediaTek’s high-end flagship products.

The release of Dimensity 9200 also boosted the market’s confidence in MediaTek. After the press conference, the stock price has risen for two consecutive days.It is currently NT$655, not only back to the 600-yuan mark, but also up about 20% from the low of 533 yuan a few days ago.

The Dimensity 9200 is equipped with an octa-core flagship CPU, the Cortex-X3 ultra-large core frequency is up to 3.05GHz, and all the performance cores support pure 64-bit applications. Multi-threaded 64-bit computing can greatly upgrade the APP application experience.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first to adopt a new generation of 11-core GPU Immortalis-G715, whose performance is 32% higher than that of the previous generation. It supports hardware ray tracing and variable rate rendering technologies on the mobile terminal, releasing powerful graphics performance to improve the gaming experience.

In addition, the Dimensity 9200 is built on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process. The excellent process integrates 17 billion transistors. MediaTek adopts an innovative chip packaging design to enhance heat dissipation. The power consumption of CPU peak performance is reduced by 25% compared with the previous generation.

