The Labor Day Hours: Which Stores Will Be Open and Closed on September 4?

Labor Day, a national holiday in the United States, will be celebrated on Monday, September 4. Unlike the May 1 Labor Day observed in many other countries, the American celebration has its own unique characteristics. While it is a declared holiday throughout the country, many stores remain open to the public on this day. However, some establishments may have reduced hours or even close their doors.

Several major retail chains will continue to serve customers during their regular hours on Labor Day. These include Albertson’s, Aldi, Big Lots, Buc-ees, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Dunkin’, Food Lion, Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, Home Depot, Hy-Vee, Kohl’s, Kroger, Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Meijer, Petco, PetSmart, Publix, RiteAid, Safeway, Sam’s Club, 7-Eleven, Shop Rite, Starbucks, Target, Trader Joe’s, Ulta, and Wawa. Whole Foods will also keep all of its stores running.

However, there are some exceptions. Acme and Walmart stores will be open at their regular hours, but their own-brand pharmacies will remain closed. Walgreens and CVS will adjust their hours based on the geographical location of their stores. On the other hand, Costco, the second largest trading company globally, adheres to a policy of giving its employees the day off on national holidays. Hence, Costco stores will not be open to the public on Labor Day.

Labor Day is a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions and achievements of American workers. While it is a day off for many, it is important to remember the workers in various industries who continue to serve the public on this special day.