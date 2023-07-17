The Land Bank Remains Huge, but Evergrande Group’s Prospects are Dimmed by Enormous Debt

China Evergrande Group, the embattled Chinese real estate developer, has released its annual performance report for 2021 and the first half of 2022. The reports reveal a significant net loss and mounting debt for the company.

In 2021, Evergrande reported a gross loss of 18.45 billion yuan ($2.87 billion) and a net loss of 686.22 billion yuan ($106.97 billion). These losses were mainly attributed to write-downs of properties, fair value losses of investment properties, and impairment losses of financial assets. The provision for inventory impairment alone amounted to 373.68 billion yuan ($58.13 billion).

For the first half of 2022, Evergrande’s net loss narrowed to 125.81 billion yuan ($19.59 billion), with a provision for inventory impairment of just 1.69 billion yuan ($263.68 million). The company’s revenue for the same period was 230.07 billion yuan ($35.88 billion), with a gross profit of 24.99 billion yuan ($3.90 billion).

These figures indicate that while Evergrande’s losses have decreased, its financial situation remains concerning. The company’s total liabilities at the end of 2022 amounted to 2,437.41 billion yuan ($379.93 billion), with interest-bearing liabilities of 612.39 billion yuan ($95.37 billion). Evergrande’s cash and cash equivalents stood at just 4.334 billion yuan ($674.90 million), highlighting its liquidity challenges.

In addition to its financial struggles, Evergrande is also facing numerous legal issues. The company revealed that it has 1,601 pending litigation cases with a target value exceeding 30 million yuan ($4.68 million), totaling approximately 382.94 billion yuan ($59.73 billion). It also has due debts and overdue commercial bills totaling approximately 523.106 billion yuan ($81.51 billion).

Evergrande’s future prospects are heavily reliant on its ongoing debt restructuring efforts. The company has been unable to acquire new land due to its liquidity crisis and has been relying on existing land reserves. However, its substantial debt remains a major challenge that could impact its ability to continue operating.

The release of Evergrande’s annual reports serves as a remedial measure to resume trading in the short term and address its delisting deadline. However, the reports reveal a difficult road ahead for the company as it grapples with mounting debt and legal challenges. As the once-largest private real estate development company in China, Evergrande’s ability to navigate these challenges will be critical to its survival.

