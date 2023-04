Today Putin, formerly Stalin and Hitler: These dictators show the fatal attraction of Ukraine Stalin wanted to win the class struggle, Hitler the race struggle – its fertile soil has made Ukraine the most dangerous place in the world in the past.

Putin the Almighty: Not the first ruler who wants to take over Ukraine. Bild: Contributor / Getty Images Europe

The years are 1933-1945, Stalin and Hitler are both in power, and Ukraine is, as historian Timothy Snyder puts it, a “heart of darkness” – so dark it’s best to look the other way.