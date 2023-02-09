Home Business The land register of table grapes was born, to plan production
The land register of table grapes was born, to plan production

The goal is to allow farms to plan production and trade, thanks to precise and up-to-date information on the varieties and the year of planting. Thus was born the Cadastre of table grapes, the idea of ​​which was launched at Fruit Logistica, the main European fruit and vegetable fair taking place in Berlin. The tool is the result of collaboration between the Italian Table Grape Commission (Cut) and Cso Italy, the Fruit and Vegetable Services Centre.

With over 45,000 hectares invested (of which 60% in Puglia and 35% in Sicily), table grapes are the third most cultivated species in Italy (after apples and peaches), yet fruit and vegetable companies have little useful information to do programming, since the available statistics are not always correct. At the moment, the construction of the tool is underway, with a sample that today has 35 producer organizations (POs) for a total of 8,000 hectares.

