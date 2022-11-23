FTX expects the bankruptcy to involve millions of creditors. FTX lawyers called the case “unprecedented” and considered selling the business of FTX; FTX is the personal domain of the founder SBF. The FTX crisis originated from a similar bank run, and bankruptcy came very quickly. SBF’s resignation made people realize for the first time that “the emperor has no clothes “; a large number of FTX assets were either stolen or lost; in addition to hackers stealing 477 million US dollars, FTX was also attacked by cyber attacks many times; FTX’s nearly 300 million US dollars of public funds were used to purchase real estate in the Bahamas, where its headquarters is located, and most executives enjoyed it. FTX needs to pay $3.1 billion to the top 50 creditors, and the judge agreed to temporarily keep the identities of these creditors secret. The advisory firm found that FTX had a cash balance of over $1.24 billion.

On Tuesday, the 22nd local time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX ushered in the first court hearing after filing a bankruptcy application in the United States on November 11, taking the first step towards concluding the largest bankruptcy case in the cryptocurrency field in history.

At the hearing held in the Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, the attorney representing FTX disclosed in court documents that the liquidator of an FTX subsidiary appointed in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, agreed to sue the FTX reorganization case they filed in New York. The case was transferred to Delaware, and court officials in the Bahamas have agreed.

Bankruptcy Court Judge Dorsey said he will sign an order formally transferring the bankruptcy case filed by the Bahamas liquidator from New York to Delaware.

At the hearing, lawyers discussed plans and the next hearing will be held in a few weeks. The court will reassess on December 16 whether to keep the information of the top 50 creditors confidential. In January, the bankruptcy court will hold a second, more comprehensive hearing on FTX.

Lawyers Reiterate FTX Bankruptcy “Unprecedented” FTX Expected to Involve Millions of Creditors

James Bromley, a lawyer representing FTX, commented in the opening remarks that the FTX case was “unprecedented”, and then mentioned the word “unprecedented” again. He says:

“We are in a very different situation. Unfortunately, FTX’s debtors are not doing particularly well, and that would be an understatement.”

Glueckstein, another FTX lawyer, said FTX expects the bankruptcy to involve “millions of creditors.” The number of people involved in the case appears to be increasing day by day, the media said.

FTX needs to pay $3.1 billion to the top 50 creditors. The identity information of these creditors is temporarily kept secret

A lawyer representing FTX said that FTX is seeking leniency in the way it notifies creditors of matters related to bankruptcy proceedings, such as using email instead of traditional mail. The people FTX notified were “certainly in the millions.”

Court documents at the end of last week showed that FTX submitted a list, anonymously listing the top 50 creditors, all of whom are customers of the FTX exchange, holding a total of $3.1 billion in claims on FTX, and FTX’s debt to the largest single creditor exceeds $226 million, more than $100 million in debt to each of the top ten creditors.

At a hearing on Tuesday, FTX asked the judge to allow details about its clients, whether personal or corporate, to be removed from court documents, saying it was done to ensure that client information was not disclosed involuntarily.

But the US Trustee, the Justice Department’s overseeing bankruptcy court arm, objected, arguing that details of corporate clients should be disclosed. U.S. Trustee attorney Benjamin Hackman said there should be transparency about who FTX’s clients are and who they are.

Lawyers for FTX argue that once a client’s name is exposed, it could be used by other companies to solicit business. The FTX team refers to the client’s list as a “valuable asset.” There is no need for the global public to know the names and addresses of all FTX clients, at least not for the first month.

After consulting with lawyers and the government, Bankruptcy Court Judge Dorsey acknowledged that there is a delicate balance between protecting the right to privacy and maintaining transparency. He said that to keep the identities of FTX’s top 50 unsecured creditors private, he would temporarily dispose of the names and addresses of those creditors.

At future hearings, Dorsey will reconsider whether to continue the secrecy, suggesting that the identities of creditors may also be made public.

The lawyer pointed out that FTX is the personal territory of the founder SBF, and SBF’s control over FTX is unprecedented

Both Bromley and another FTX attorney mentioned FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) during the hearing. The former said that “none of the bankruptcy experts and lawyers hired by FTX after entering the restructuring process had ever seen” the control over the company like SBF did, while the latter said that FTX “actually operated according to SBF’s personal territory.”

The lawyers’ comments are not surprising. Wall Street News previously mentioned that John Ray III, the new CEO who took over after FTX filed for bankruptcy, was in charge of Enron’s bankruptcy liquidation. He lamented last week that in his forty-year career in the business of restructuring some of the greatest bankruptcies in history, he had “never seen such a complete failure of corporate control and such a complete lack of reliable financial information”.

The FTX crisis stemmed from a similar bank run, and the bankruptcy came very quickly. SBF’s resignation made people realize for the first time that “the emperor has no clothes”

According to Bromley, FTX is the latest and largest bankruptcy case in the cryptocurrency field. Whether it is an international or American digital currency exchange, FTX has actually experienced the kind of run that the banking industry will have. When the run broke out, FTX experienced a leadership crisis. FTX’s company is controlled by a very small number of people, and they are led by SBF alone. During the run, something went wrong with SBF’s leadership, leading to his resignation as CEO.

Bromley noted that FTX had only been around as a business for about two years before declaring bankruptcy, and that the bankruptcy “had happened so quickly, it was pretty shocking.”

Bromley presented a timeline of the FTX crash. First, on November 2, the cryptocurrency industry information website CoinDesk exposed Alameda’s balance sheet that day. Next, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison responded to the balance sheet leak on Twitter, and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted about his plan to liquidate his FTT holdings. On November 8, FTX suspended all customer withdrawals, and the price of FTT plummeted by 80%. Changpeng Zhao tweeted later that day to confirm that he intends to acquire FTX, subject to due diligence. A day later, Binance canceled the acquisition intention.

Bromley’s evaluation:

“We may have witnessed one of the most sudden and difficult business failures in American corporate history.” As soon as SBF resigned and removed its control over the enterprise, everyone realized for the first time that “the emperor has no clothes”.

A large number of FTX assets were either stolen or lost In addition to the $477 million theft, FTX has also been attacked by cyber attacks many times

According to FTX’s lawyers, FTX’s assets and related entities are divided into four major business groups:

Controls and includes the WRS (West Realm Shires) group holding positions in the United States.

The Alameda group, which included SBF’s now-defunct hedge fund Alameda Research.

The venture capital group includes investments in companies and startups in the cryptocurrency space.

Internet group, including international business, most deposits of FTX.

Bromley said that recovering and protecting FTX assets is one of the current core goals of FTX, and this work includes not only encrypted assets and currencies, but also “information.” The new management also introduced independent directors for the first time. In addition, FTX is to exercise control, transparency and investigation. He says,

“A large number of (FTX) assets were either stolen or lost. Additionally, significant amounts of funds appear to have been transferred from other groups to the Alameda group.”

The FTX team is cooperating with U.S. and global regulators, Bromley said. He agreed with a tweet describing the nature of the case as a “serious investigation by serious adults”.

Lawyers for FTX confirmed media reports last week that the U.S. Department of Justice and its cybercrime law enforcement agency for the Southern District of New York had opened a criminal investigation into FTX. Lawyers mentioned cyberattacks. They hinted that in addition to the $477 million stolen by hackers shortly after FTX entered bankruptcy on November 11, FTX has also been attacked multiple times.

The newly discovered FTX cash balance exceeds 1.24 billion U.S. dollars, the lawyer said that it is considering selling the business FTX nearly 300 million U.S. dollars of public funds are used to buy real estate, and most executives enjoy it

According to the documents submitted by John Ray III to the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court last week, the liabilities disclosed by FTX Group in the bankruptcy application were as high as 10 billion to 50 billion U.S. dollars, while the new management only found a small part of assets, including those stored in offline cold wallets. About $740 million in cryptocurrency, and about $560 million in cash.

The documents submitted to the court show that the financial advisory company Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC found that the cash balance of FTX and its various affiliates exceeded US$1.24 billion, of which Alameda Research and related companies that made transactions had nearly US$401 million in cash, Among FTX’s trading platforms, FTX Japan has $171.7 million in cash. In short, the cash balance confirmed by statistics as of November 20 far exceeds the amount that can be confirmed on Wednesday, November 16.

On Tuesday, Bromley said that the core challenge of the new FTX team is to bring FTX from disorder to order, and FTX has just begun to implement “standard” risk and data management. As part of the process, the lawyers had previously approved salaries of about $1 million for current FTX employees other than executives. Bromley said the management process was designed to secure the best possible funding for creditors. He says:

“It’s critical that we first maximize the value of the assets we own, whether that means selling assets, selling the business or restructuring the business. All of those (options) are on the table (considered).”

FTX may ask a judge to allow some assets to be sold soon, Bromley said.

“We’re going to try to sell certain businesses very soon that we feel are self-sufficient and that other people have enough interest in.”

A central issue in the FTX crisis is the Alameda Fund and the FTX platform token, FTT. The lawyers traced the history of FTX and its affiliates and determined that FTX.com was established in Hong Kong in 2019, FTT was issued in April 2019, and Alameda was established in Berkeley, California in November 2017 by SBF and FTX co-founder Gary Wang.

According to Bromley, among the investments FTX has received in the past, Binance, the world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange, made an early investment in FTX in 2019, and Binance withdrew its capital in July 2021. In 2021, FTX will receive a large amount of investment, and investors include large funds including Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, BlackRock, and Tiger Global. In 2022, FTX.com and FTX US raised some more funds.

In addition to its investments in cryptocurrencies and tech venture capital, FTX has nearly $300 million in real estate in the Bahamas, Bromley said, mostly executive residences and vacation properties. This part of the real estate investment is much higher than the amount previously reported by the media.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.