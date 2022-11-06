Original title: The largest domestic city commercial bank wealth management subsidiary was approved to open and the leadership team officially unveiled

21st Century Business Herald reporter Zhu Yingzi reported in Beijing On November 4, the official website of the Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau released the announcement on the approval of the opening of Bank of China Wealth Management.

The announcement shows that the registered capital of Bank of Beijing Wealth Management is 2 billion yuan, all of which are subscribed by Bank of Beijing and paid in full in one-time in the form of monetary funds.

The business scope of Bank of Beijing Wealth Management includes: public issuance of wealth management products to the general public, investment and management of entrusted investors’ properties; non-public issuance of wealth management products to qualified investors, investment and management of entrusted investors’ properties; Financial advisory and consulting services; other businesses approved by the banking regulatory agency of the State Council.

In terms of personnel appointment, the qualifications of Chairman Bu Yanhong were approved; the qualifications of Ju Zejun as director and president were approved; the qualifications of directors Liu Suqin, Zhang Wanqi and Wang Xiaoling were approved; the qualifications of vice president Wang Jingzhou were approved; the qualifications of assistant president Liu Poxin were approved; Wu Xianbin was approved Qualifications of assistant to the president and head of the financial department; approved Zhang Jin’s qualifications for the head of the internal audit department.

According to public information, Bu Yanhong was previously the general manager of China Post Securities, and served as the general manager after the opening of China Post Wealth Management; Ju Zejun was the general manager of the Bank of Beijing Asset Management and Custody Department; Liu Suqin was the capital operation center/wealth management business of the Bank of Beijing. General Manager of the Center.

It is reported that in 2004, Bank of Beijing was involved in the wealth management business, and in 2013 it became the only city commercial bank among the first 11 banks to obtain the pilot qualification of the CBRC to carry out the pilot program of net worth wealth management plan. After years of operation and precipitation, Bank of Beijing wealth management products have gradually formed a series of star products such as “Jinghua Vision” and “Jinghua Huiying”.

In 2021, Bank of Beijing implemented the requirements of the new asset management regulations and accelerated the rectification of wealth management business. It has fully completed the rectification and pressure reduction of wealth management before the end of the transition period of the new asset management regulations, and all capital-guaranteed wealth management products and expected income wealth management products have been cleared. The net value rate of products reached 100%.

According to the latest semi-annual report of Bank of Beijing, as of the end of June 2022, Bank of Beijing had a total of 208 non-principal guaranteed wealth management products, with a wealth management scale of 355.040 billion yuan, an increase of 23.270 billion yuan over the same period last year.

For more information, please download the 21 Finance APPReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: