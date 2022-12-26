Original title: Beijing Stock Exchange’s largest IPO meeting

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Jie) The results of the 85th deliberation meeting of the Beijing Stock Exchange this year showed that the IPOs of Kangleguard and Lierda both passed the meeting. Among them, KangleGuard is the first company since the opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange to pass the fourth set of standards of “market value + R&D investment”. Its proposed fundraising amount reaches 2.38 billion yuan. largest IPO.

Kangle Guard is located in Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, mainly engaged in the research, development and industrialization of recombinant protein vaccines. From September 18, 2015, Recreation Guard was listed on the New Third Board. On March 29 this year, the IPO application of KangleGuard Beijing Stock Exchange was accepted, and it took less than 9 months to this meeting.

Vaccine products are characterized by knowledge-intensive, high-tech content, high research and development risks, and complex processes. The research and development cycle generally ranges from 5 to 15 years. Since its establishment in 2008, Recreation Guard has continued to research and develop vaccine products. As of the signing date of the prospectus, Kangleguard has no vaccine products on the market. The company has not yet made a profit and has accumulated unrecovered losses.

From the data point of view, from 2019 to 2021, the revenue of Kangleguard will be 13.4073 million yuan, 86,100 yuan, and 274,800 yuan respectively, and the net profit attributable to the parent will be -41.9505 million yuan, -152 million yuan, and -380 million yuan respectively. In terms of R&D investment, the R&D expenses of Kangle Guard during the same period were 22.9544 million yuan, 118 million yuan, and 218 million yuan respectively. After years of R&D accumulation, KangleGuard has formed a rich R&D pipeline. At present, the company has a total of 10 recombinant human vaccine research projects. The company’s trivalent HPV vaccine and nine-valent HPV vaccine (female indication) research projects have entered phase III clinical trials, and nine-valent HPV vaccine (male indication) The research project has entered Phase I clinical trials. The fifteen-valent HPV vaccine has obtained the clinical trial approval notice from the State Food and Drug Administration. The bivalent new crown vaccine, multivalent norovirus vaccine, herpes zoster vaccine, and multivalent hand, foot and mouth disease vaccine And other recombinant vaccine research projects are in the preclinical research stage.

KangleGuard said that it has strong continuous innovation capabilities in products and technologies, forming the company’s core competitiveness and possessing obvious innovation characteristics. KangleGuard is the first company to apply for listing with the fourth set of standards since the opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange. This standard does not set a profit threshold, mainly based on “the market value is not less than 1.5 billion yuan, and the total investment in research and development in the past two years is not less than 50 million yuan.” Yuan” as the standard. In this IPO of the Beijing Stock Exchange, KangleGuard plans to raise 2.38 billion yuan, which will be used for HPV vaccine research and development projects, innovative recombinant vaccine research and development projects, Kunming production base agent construction repurchase projects and supplementary working capital.

From the perspective of equity structure, Sirius Group is the controlling shareholder of Recreation Guardian. As of the signing date of the prospectus, Sirius Group held 22.62% of the company’s shares, and Sirius Group and its persons acting in concert Jiang Linweihua and Xiaojiang Biology jointly held 31.24% of the company’s shares.

