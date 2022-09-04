What the Danish energy company Orsted calls ‘the largest offshore wind farm in the world‘ is operational this week. The Hornsea park 2located about 89km off the coast of Yorkshire, England, boasts well 165 turbines set to power over 1.4 million homes in the UK.

According to Orsted, it has a capacity of over 1.3 gigawatts and covers an area of ​​462 square kilometers. Hornsea 2 uses Siemens Gamesa turbines with blades measuring 81 meters, or more than 265 feet. “A wind turbine blade revolution can power an average UK home for 24 hours,” says the Danish company.

“Current global events highlight more than ever the importance of renewable energy projects such as Hornsea 2, which help the UK increase the security and resilience of its energy supply and reduce costs for consumers by reducing dependence on expensive fuels. fossils “, he has declared Duncan Clarkhead of the UK’s Orsted region.

The UK aim to achieve offshore wind capacity of up to 50 GW by 2030. L’European Union instead established a 300 GW target for offshore wind by 2050. I am behind instead the United States. America’s first offshore wind farm, the 30 megawatt Block Island Wind Farm, only began commercial operations in late 2016.