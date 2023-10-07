Home » The Largest Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in the Province Begins at Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Largest Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in the Province Begins at Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant

The installed capacity of the same type ranks first in the province! Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant Flexible Support Photovoltaic Power Generation Project Officially Started

Release date: 2023-10-07

On the morning of September 28, the photovoltaic power generation project of Jiaxing United Sewage Treatment Plant officially started construction. After the brief opening ceremony, all parties involved in the construction worked intensively on their respective work stations. Clearance, survey, and geophysical prospecting work in the construction area were carried out one after another, and the follow-up pile foundation construction will also be fully rolled out.

Project Overview
The photovoltaic power generation project of the United Sewage Treatment Plant has a total investment of 109 million yuan and a total installed capacity of 17.09MWp. It adopts a prestressed flexible bracket system and ranks first in the province’s sewage treatment plant flexible bracket photovoltaic power generation project in terms of installed capacity.

The project adopts block power generation and centralized grid connection scheme, and the grid connection mode adopts “spontaneous self-use and surplus power grid connection”. The photovoltaic power generation unit is boosted to 10kV through the inverter and then connected to the 10kV bus in the factory. The project has a total of 3 grid-connected points, using a total of 47 300kW string inverters, and 3 step-up transformers are designed for each grid-connected point. The average annual power generation of this project for 25 years has reached 18.7663 million kWh, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 5,700 tons per year.

After a bidding process, a consortium of Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading units, China Power Construction Group East China Survey and Design Institute Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Neusoft Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. won the EPC work for the specimen project.

Project Significance
The annual power generation of the photovoltaic power generation project of the United Sewage Treatment Plant accounts for approximately 28% of the current annual electricity consumption of the plant. The investment in the photovoltaic power generation system is expected to save approximately 1.3 million yuan in electricity bills each year, effectively reducing power costs and treatment unit consumption, and reducing carbon emissions. With the help of the “double carbon” wave, we can achieve the goal of transforming and developing into a conservation-oriented enterprise.

Jiayuan Group will continue to adhere to the concept of green development, committing to the construction of “ecological Jiaxing, green Jiaxing,” focus on the “double carbon” field, optimize the energy structure, and jointly promote sewage treatment to achieve high-quality green development.

