The largest scale in history!Meizu Lynk & Co’s Unbounded Ecological Conference Official Announcement: Meizu 20 Series and Flyme 10 are Coming

On March 14th, Xingji Meizu Group announced today,The Meizu ∞ Lynk & Co Unbounded Ecological Conference will be held at 19:30 on the evening of March 30.The address is set at the Shanghai-Mercedes-Benz Cultural Center, which will be the largest new product launch event in Meizu’s history.

At the press conference,In addition to new products such as the Meizu 20 series, Flyme 10, and Flyme Auto in-vehicle human-computer interaction software, Lynk & Co’s blockbuster new products will also be unveiled on the same stage.It should be a Lynk & Co 08 car.

According to reports, on March 8, Xingji Meizu Group announced its establishment in Wuhan. Shen Ziyu served as the chairman and CEO of the group, and announced that Xingji Meizu Group will be committed to creating multi-terminal, full-scenario, and immersive fusion experience for users. Strategy, At the same time, the Meizu brand also ushered in a new Logo.

As the focus of the press conference, the Meizu 20 series is expected to have three models, Meizu 20 and Meizu 20 Pro, there will also be a mysterious product, but the latter is quite confidential, and there is currently no information about the product.

It is understood that Meizu 20 focuses on lightweight flagship, still flagship configuration, but the main focus is thin and light body, easy to use, with three rear cameras.

Meizu 20 Pro is the top flagship with full coverage in all aspects. The front is a 2K OLED flexible straight screen made of E6 material, which supports 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh technology, which is smooth and power-saving.

The core is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 processor, with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 flash memory,The performance reaches the top level in the industry.

The body has a built-in 5000mAh battery, which can be fully charged and discharged for 1600 days. The battery capacity is still greater than 80%. It supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless supercharging. It only takes 30 minutes to charge to 80%.

Not only that, the machine will also be equipped with UWB ultra-wideband technology, which can realize precise search of vehicles and accessories.