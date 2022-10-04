A year of work to organize the landing

Headquarters of important marinas, able to welcome and provide services to maxiyachts, Genoa has always been a reference port in the Mediterranean for Dyt, assisted in the area by the maritime agency Multimarine Services, of the Finsea group.

“The entry of Yacht Servant into the Sampierdarena canal – says Aldo Negri, CEO of Finsea – tells the story of a year of work that saw the commitment and determination of the entire port maritime cluster, from the Harbor Master’s Office to the services nautical technicians, at the terminal, at the Port System Authority: it is not an individual victory but of the whole port system ».

Always a customer of the only public quay in the port of Genoa, Dyt, after the recent demolition of Voltri’s “brush” two, sought another berth capable of accommodating its self-sinking ships.

Agreement with Ignazio Messina & C

The agreement was found with the IMT terminal, of the Messina group, after the positive outcome of the maneuver simulations provided for, for safety reasons, for all ships defined as “oversized” by a recent ordinance of the Port Authority of Genoa (in this case wider than 40 meters), which must cross the Sampierdarena canal.

“For our terminal – underlines Ignazio Messina, CEO of the homonymous company – the landing of the Yacht Servant confirms the vocation and the ability to guarantee efficient services for different types of goods, offering, as happens in the case of the ship for the transport of large yacht, a 360-degree assistance in carrying out complex operations ».