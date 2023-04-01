Home Business The last Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse
The last Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse

The last Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse

Abdication ceremony for Credit Suisse: The Annual General Meeting is likely to be highly emotional

Credit Suisse shareholders will meet in Zurich on Tuesday and UBS shareholders in Basel on Wednesday. They have nothing to say about the monster deal, but they will talk anyway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel Lehmann has to lead the General Assembly on Tuesday.

Image: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

After 167 years it’s over, Credit Suisse is history, in a few months – so the hope of those involved – the sale to UBS should be sealed. The general assembly scheduled for Tuesday in Zurich’s Hallenstadion will therefore be the last, a kind of abdication for the Escher Bank, whose founding purpose was to finance the railway tunnel through the Gotthard. The former big bank will be buried by the hapless Chairman of the Board of Directors, Axel Lehmann.

