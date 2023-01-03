Home Business The last Boeing 747 will be from Atlas Air
Business

The last Boeing 747 will be from Atlas Air

by admin
The last Boeing 747 will be from Atlas Air

The “Queen of Heaven” leaves the scene after having roamed for more than fifty years from one end of the celestial vault to the other, beating all longevity records. In more than half a century it has had a myriad of roles in the air and on the ground: from a cargo aircraft, to a commercial aircraft capable of carrying more than 500 passengers on double decks, to becoming the presidential plane Air Force One , symbol of the United States. And finally even a hotel.

From «Air Force One» to hotel: the long life of the Boeing 747

Now also for the Queen of Heaven has come…

See also  Inflation, October data: prices rise by 11.8%

You may also like

Fears of a recession, what to expect in...

Motor liability policies, towards an increase in rates

Tesla shares crash on Wall Street. Analysts: Musk...

ECB: for the member of the Kazakh Governing...

Annual sales drop by 5 trillion experts: The...

Ersel launches Meti to support SMEs

New Year’s Attack!More than 10 car companies announced...

Marcegaglia acquires 100% of Outokumpu stainless steel for...

Quanjude was suspended for “drinking”

Loans, if repaid in advance the banks have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy