The last “flower child” on the Concertone stage. Rovelli against Crosetto

The physicist Carlo Rovelli on the stage of the Concertone on May 1st

And so Carlo Rovelli relapsed and during the concert on May 1st he dropped a political pimp, taking (it seems) among other things the organizers on the contrary, with Ambra Angiolini forced to apologise. Rovelli comes from a red-hot past: in the 1970s he participated in Radio Alice in Bologna, the anarchist radio station of the extreme left.

Denounced for a book, “Fatti yours”, he was later acquitted. In 1977 he was arrested and detained for evading military service. Then he became a physicist and embarked on a university career abroad. Having become known as a popularizer, he wrote about Relativity and quantum gravity.

Then yesterday his speech around 11pm: “In Italy, the defense minister was very close to one of the most

Crosetto’s reply: “Rovelli? I’ll invite him to lunch to get to know me” “I will invite Professor Rovelli to lunch so the next time he talks about me he will do so having known me, my ideas, knowing what I have done and do every day to seek peace and stop the war and also to hear how a nation is served with seriousness and respect”. This is how Defense Minister Guido Crosetto ‘responded’ to physicist Carlo Rovelli who yesterday, from the stage of the Concertone on May 1st in Rome, attacked “the salesmen of instruments of war” who build instruments of death “to kill us one another”. “We are heading towards a war that is growing and, instead of looking for solutions, countries challenge each other, invade, fan the flames of war and international tension has never been as high as it is now”, said the physicist, recalling how ” in Italy, the defense minister (never mentioned directly, ed) was very close to one of the largest arms factories in the world, Leonardo”. See also Families - Paus contradicts Lindner in the dispute over child security

major arms factories in the world, Leonardo. The Ministry of Defense must serve to defend us from war, not to sell instruments of death”.

And again: “Everyone says peace but adds that you need to win to make peace, wanting peace after victory means wanting war. And the Italian government is deciding to send an aircraft carrier to play the cockerels in front of China, these are the choices that risk destroying our lives”.

And then the grand finale: “This is not the world we like: the world does not belong to warlords, but yours, because there are so many of you and you can change the world together, you can stop the destruction of the country, you can stop the of war, building a world by working together to solve problems. Dream of a better world and build it, don’t live waiting for unfulfilled dreams. Don’t be afraid to smear the walls, change this world“.

In short, the professor this is how he calls his colleagues in his books, he is angry with the defense minister Crosetto, guilty of having sent arms to defend Ukraine, but he never has the courage to mention him. Furthermore, he is a Last Generation inciter or worse, since he invites “smearing the walls”, which has recently become a specific crime.

Cloying intervention, like a flower child. And in fact if you meet Rovelli in some scientific conference the look is unequivocal, bordering on sympathy. In the first warm weather his big toes immediately pop out of his sandals while he, dressed in jeans, jostles around the blackboard.

THE SPEECH OF PHYSICIST CARLO ROVELLI

The physicist Carlo Rovelli attacks Crosetto: “Do you know that in Italy, the Minister of Defense was very close to one of the largest arms factories in the world? The Minister of Defense must serve to defend us from war, not to sell instruments of death”. pic.twitter.com/ABYKYLZkuZ — The Baseball Furies (@DavideR46325615) May 2, 2023

