On February 23, Beijing time, Mercedes-Benz officially released theThe new Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior official pictureWhat people didn’t expect was that the style of this car did not follow the style of its big brother S-class, but chose a design similar to EQS and EQE pure electric vehicles.

It is reported that the car will make its global debut this spring and be launched in overseas markets later this year. At that time, the Chinese market will also usher in domestically-made replacement models.

Looking specifically at the interior, the car is equipped with the latest style of three-spoke multi-function. The most eye-catching is the super-sized triple screen on the center console, and it is also equipped with the MBUX Entertainment Plus system. The visual effect is very shocking.The new system supports games such as TikTok and Angry Birds, as well as web browsers, etc., and has driver monitoring functionsand even actively adjust the brightness of the co-pilot screen to reduce driver distraction.

The classic turbo-type air-conditioning outlets of Mercedes-Benz are replaced by horizontal vents, and the shortcut physical buttons are moved from the central armrest to the bottom of the main screen. This change makes the center console look more fashionable and simple, while also taking into account practical attributes.

As the specialty of Mercedes-Benz, ambient light is indispensable, which is one of the reasons why many people buy Mercedes-Benz. In addition, Mercedes-Benz also provides a variety of innovative functions on all E series.Like “Active Ambient Lighting”which works together with the audio system, can automatically change the lighting system in the car according to the rhythm of the music, theoretically it can be transformed into a KTV.

More than that, in order to consider the needs of business people,The new E-class adds a new selfie camera, which is convenient for users to take photos or participate in video conferences through Zoom, Webex, etc.Of course, for safety reasons, only use it when the car is stationary.

As for the appearance of the car, there have been test spy photos before, which basically continues the aura that a luxury mid-to-large car should have. The electric hybrid version will also be equipped with a 2.0T engine.

It is worth mentioning that,This is the last fuel-only E-Class launched by Mercedes-BenzAfter that, it will fully transform to electrification.