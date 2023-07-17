Home » The last taboo falls, Tesla will participate in the Monaco Motor Show
The last taboo falls, Tesla will participate in the Monaco Motor Show

by admin
The first Tesla commercial, which appeared on the channel Twitter at Tesla Asia it’s actually not very innovative. It shows in the short film a customer who talks about her shopping experience explaining what drew her to the brand. The style of the testimony is simple and the effectiveness, instead of relying on special effects, focuses on the characteristics main features of Tesla cars, including safety, technology and the multimedia system, which also allows you to play video games.

A salon in Chinese sauce

Among the various companies who will participate in the Monaco event, in addition to Tesla, there will be some protagonists of the world of electric cars such as Byd, Hongqi, Leapmotor, Seres and Dongfeng, compagnie Chinese who want to expand into Europe. As far as the historic houses are concerned, the presence of Renault e Ford. Per Stellar at the moment there is the brand Opel.

