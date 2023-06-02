The latest from Amazon: low-cost phone calls to Prime customers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon, new bet at the gates. The tech giant is in talks with major cell phone companies to offer low-cost, or perhaps free, phone service to Prime subscribers in the United States, according to Bloomberg sources.

possible partners

Amazon is negotiating with Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Dish Network Corp. to get the lowest possible price, so it can offer its customers a subscription for $10 a month or even free. The negotiations started about 6-8 weeks ago and also involved AT&T Inc.

Immediate developments

Reaching a final agreement and launching a telephone offer to customers could take several months; the plan, then, may not even come true, according to the sources. “We’re always exploring new benefits for Prime members, but we have no plans to add mobile service at this time,” Amazon spokeswoman Maggie Sivon said. Prime membership in the US costs $139 a year and includes free shipping, video streaming and access to 100 million songs.

The Prime debacle

According to analysts, subscription growth has stalled since the annual fee was raised from $119 to $139. About 167 million customers were Prime members in March, unchanged from a year earlier, according to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. The news shook Wall Street, where at the opening session Amazon’s stock rose by 1.7%, that of Dish by 9%; on the other hand, the shares of Verizon and T-Mobile were down by more than 5% and 7% respectively.

As recounted on May 15 in the Letter to the Saver, the challenge of diversification is among the most important awaiting the giant founded by Jeff Bezos.