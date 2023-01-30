As we all know, the graphics card is one of the basic components of the personal computer. It converts the display information required by the computer system to drive the display, and provides progressive or interlaced scanning signals to the display to control the correct display of the display. It is the connection between the display and the motherboard of the personal computer. An important component is one of the important devices of “man-machine”. Its built-in parallel computing capability is also used for deep learning and other operations at this stage.

The current graphics card market is basically divided by AMD and NVIDIA, and their products are even more different.

Recently, the latest graphics card ladder list has been announced. Specifically, NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 ranks first on the list, with a 3DMark TimeSpy score of 35,964, followed by AMD’s RX 7900 XTX, with a score of 29,180.

Then came the NVIDIA RTX 4080, AMD 7900 XT, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti, AMD RX 6950 XT, and more.

Overall, in the top ten of this list, NVIDIA and AMD are divided into two, each occupying five seats, and the overall strength can be described as comparable.

It is worth mentioning that NVIDIA RTX 4090 won the first place with overwhelming strength this time.

It is reported that the comprehensive performance of the graphics card is about double that of the RTX 3090, and the operation stability is also guaranteed after the power consumption level is improved. After the sale, it has attracted the attention of consumers, and the price has also risen all the way.