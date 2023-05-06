The latest logistics data released shows the vitality of China’s economy_Hangzhou Net

The latest logistics data released shows the vitality of China’s economy

2023-05-05

CCTV News: After the “May 1st” holiday, with the release of a number of statistical data, it shows that driven by the recovery of domestic consumption, China‘s economy continues to show a recovery trend.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced on May 4 that the prosperity index of China‘s logistics industry in April was 53.8%, which continued to remain in the expansion range. The total business activity index of some industries remained in the expansion range of more than 50%. Among them, the railway transportation industry, road transportation industry, air transportation industry, warehousing industry and postal express delivery industry account for more than 53%.

Liu Yuhang, director of the China Logistics Information Center: From the perspective of the logistics industry prosperity index, many directional indicators have performed relatively well, especially the performance of the business (activity) expectation index is relatively obvious, which shows that logistics enterprises have a great impact on future economic development and the future. The overall expectation of industrial operation is relatively positive.

Driven by the recovery of domestic consumption, the e-commerce logistics index also showed a continuous upward trend. In April, China‘s e-commerce logistics index was 109 points, an increase of 0.7 points from the previous month. The total business volume of e-commerce logistics and the business volume of rural e-commerce have increased for four consecutive months, the growth rate of the total business volume of e-commerce logistics has expanded, and the growth rate of the total business volume of rural e-commerce has returned to more than 20%.