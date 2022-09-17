New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

As one of the world‘s largest technology companies, Apple’s movements are always worthy of attention. Recently, Apple officially brought the new iPhone 14 series mobile phones at the autumn new product launch conference. However, at present, the iPhone 14 series mobile phones should not be delivered to the first batch of users, and news of the iPhone 15 series has come out. Of course, the current iPhone 15 series of mobile phones should still be in a very early stage, and the configuration information that has been revealed may change.

iPhone and A-series chips

At present, it is reported that Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 series will be equipped with chips made by TSMC’s 3nm process. Moreover, Apple may also become the first company in the world to use TSMC’s 3nm process. At that time, the performance of the iPhone 15 series of mobile phones, whether in terms of performance or power consumption, should take another step forward. And this will undoubtedly help to further improve the experience of using Apple’s mobile phones. I don’t know if Wang Shouyi has registered the trademark of 15 incense…

Closer to home, the A17 chip should appear on the next-generation iPhone. As for whether this chip will be installed on all iPhone 15 models, or it will only appear on the high-end version as this year, we don’t know yet.