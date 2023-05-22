The latest phase of shareholders’ shareholding reduction has been released. Well-known venture capital has held positions for 12 years and slightly reduced its holdings of leading leisure snacks.

08:06[The latest phase of shareholders’ shareholding reduction has been released, and well-known venture capital has slightly reduced its holdings of leisure snacks for 12 years]On the evening of May 19, Hongbo shares announced that the credit account of the major shareholder Yutai Holdings in Caitong Securities has been forced. Closing positions led to the risk of passive reduction of holdings, involving 30,323,800 company shares, accounting for 6.08% of the company’s total share capital. On the evening of May 17, BESTORE, a leader in casual snacks, issued an announcement on the shareholders’ shareholding reduction plan. Due to its own capital needs, the company’s shareholder Dayong Co., Ltd. plans to reduce the company’s total shares by no more than 24.06 million shares, that is, no more than 6% of the company’s total share capital. . At the same time, Hanliang Qihao and its persons acting in concert also plan to reduce their holdings of the company’s shares to a total of no more than 6.015 million shares, that is, no more than 1.5% of the company’s total share capital. According to public information, Dayong Co., Ltd. belongs to Capital Today, a well-known venture capital institution. Dayong Co., Ltd. holds 30.3% of the shares and is the second largest shareholder of BESTORE. As early as 2010, Dayong Co., Ltd. began to invest in BESTORE. From the first round of investment to the launch of BESTORE in the A-share market in 2020, Capital Today has joined hands with BESTORE for 12 years.

According to the statistics of Databao, from May 15th to 20th, a total of 40 stocks announced the announcement of the reduction or proposed reduction plan of institutional shareholders. Judging from the reduction amount (the upper limit of the proposed change multiplied by the latest closing price or the agreed transfer price), the total market value of shareholders’ reduction of holdings is 8.483 billion yuan, of which Longshine Technology, Liangpin Store, China Dynamics, and Anji Technology are the largest. Before that, they were 982 million yuan, 908 million yuan, 835 million yuan, and 467 million yuan respectively.

In terms of shareholding reduction ratios, Prius Institutional shareholders plan to reduce their holdings by 9.49%, Polytechnic Navigation is 6.5%; Anji Technology, Liangpin Store, Evert-U, and Chuangyao Technology are all 6%, and the upper limit of shareholding reduction is at the top. . (data treasure)