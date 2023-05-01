The latest private equity holdings surfaced Deng Xiaofeng aggressively bought leading aluminum companies

(Original title: The latest private equity holdings! Deng Xiaofeng bought the leading aluminum industry in a big way, Zhou Yingbo entered this stock, and Feng Liu’s stock market value soared)

According to the e-company news from the Securities Times, with the closing of the first quarterly report of the listed company, the latest holdings of celebrity private equity have surfaced. As of the end of the first quarter, a total of 1,314 private equity products were on the list of the top ten tradable shareholders of 1,658 listed companies, with a total market value of 246.662 billion yuan, an increase of 23.531 billion yuan or 11.3% from the end of last year. Specifically, Deng Xiaofeng newly entered Chalco in the first quarter, and bought 256 million shares on a large scale. At the end of the period, the market value of his holdings reached 1.411 billion yuan. On the other hand, they entered Longbai Group and Yealink Network on a large scale. At the end of the period, the market value of their holdings reached 1.316 billion yuan and 813 million yuan. They also newly entered Zhongju High-tech and STO Express. The largest stock Hikvision remained unchanged. The total holdings reached 31.6 billion yuan. As of the end of the first quarter, the top ten major holdings of private equity funds were Kweichow Moutai, Hikvision, Zijin Mining, Hengli Petrochemical, Offcn Education, China Dynamics, Youngor, Oriental Shenghong, Tongrentang and BYD. In the first quarter, the three most newly purchased stocks by private equity were Chalco, Longbai Group, and Narada Power; the three most sold by private equity were Focus Media, Torse, and Guanyin.