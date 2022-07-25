Every AI Express, on July 25, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60%. Beishang funds sold a net 3.385 billion yuan today. Among them, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect were 1.167 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect were 2.218 billion yuan.

On July 25, in the list of active stocks in Beishang capital trading, there were 10 stocks with net purchases. The largest amount was Midea Group (000333.SZ, closing price: 56.45 yuan), with a net purchase of 483.5 million yuan; There are a total of 10 individual stocks, and the largest amount is North Huachuang (002371.SZ, closing price: 272.0 yuan), with a net sale of 208.9 million yuan.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



