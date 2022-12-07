The latest rendering of the iPhone 15 Flip folding screen mobile phone exposure: clamshell design, fruity island

Folding screens, which were once unpopular, seem to have a place in the market as more and more manufacturers enter the market.

The current folding screen mainly has two major product forms, one is a small fold with a flip cover, and the other is a large fold with a horizontal fold.

According to DSCC screen expert Ross Young, Apple may even launch its first foldable-screen iPhone Flip as early as next year.

Recently,Artist 4RMD has drawn a batch of renderings of the iPhone 15 Flip based on the latest revelations. He predicts that Apple will first adopt the clamshell-type small folding industrial design scheme.

It is reported that the rendering shows that the iPhone 15 Flip uses a 6.8-inch Retina XDR display, which can be folded 200,000 times, and has a small secondary screen on the outside, which can display time, notification information, etc.

The Smart Island in the inner screen is naturally preserved, which can be described as full of fruit.

The rear adopts a dual camera with a diagonal layout, the main camera is 48 million pixels, and the secondary camera is 12 million pixels.

Although some of Apple’s innovations can’t be seen from the renderings, there is more and more evidence that the iPhone does not exclude Android from now, does it?