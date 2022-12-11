Listen to the audio version of the article

To preserve the future, it is sometimes necessary to look to the past, up to the beginnings of civilization. This is what Pantone did by identifying the color of the year 2023 in the oldest pigment on Earth, discovered by researcher Nur Gueneli in marine sedimentary rocks over a billion years ago in Mauritania. It’s Pantone 1775 C, a bright pink of the molecular fossils of chlorophyll produced by ancient photosynthetic organisms that inhabited an ancient, long-vanished ocean. A way to shake the consciences of citizens and consumers. Because this color highlights what was found on Earth before it was inhabited, and the risk is no longer being able to see this tone in nature due to climate change caused by human hands. Unfortunately, the loss of biodiversity is in the numbers: already today 75% of the world‘s surface has been altered by human action. The new biodiversity color was launched with tea company Tea Leaves.

Encode messages

Raise awareness starting from a color. On the other hand, the hyperconnected world is enveloped in the mists of chaos, with a difficulty in understanding narratives, and consequently in conscious purchasing choices. This is what emerges from “Post-Invasion”, the new research, with an evocative title, promoted by Omnicom Pr Group with Astra and Iulm University. This is the analysis of reputation in the era of continuous emergencies: from the post-pandemic to war, from the economic crisis to the environmental one, up to the social repercussions. The survey takes into consideration 64 different brands from eight production sectors: the data shows how climate change is frightening, generating an increase in expectations for those brands that have immediately chosen the path of sustainability in practice.

Company reputation today depends only for 41% on the services and products offered. The rest of the reputational treasury is gathered elsewhere, precisely 35% from the social impact of the brand and 24% from the behavior of top management. Consumer associations, institutions and employees are the most credible sources of information, while the greatest value is linked to certifications and transparency on production and the supply chain. Thus traceability becomes a priority element for a storytelling that must be simplified and made accessible beyond purely formal marketing slogans and campaigns. Among the brands analysed, the best performances are linked to automotive (44.7%), large-scale distribution (42.9%) and technology (42.6%). In the undeclared, the neurometric surveys reward the personal care sector. «Slightly less than half of the population shows positive feelings towards companies, an improvement compared to 2020. However, the indifferent, who in some cases represent 40% of the interviewees, are worrying. One of the causes can be identified in the difficulty in understanding what is authentic and credible today», says Massimo Moriconi CEO of Omnicom Pr Group.

Discard indifference

Meanwhile, the consumer becomes simultaneously more international and more territorial. An evolved glocal profile compared to the past, more socially engaged, more distracted by a plurality of screens and above all looking for models to decode messages. Today in Italy 73% of people imagine that everything is interconnected and connected, the result of an integrated process. That’s when the focus shifts from why to who. «There is a need for a storytelling that is simpler to understand. The choices undertaken at an international and local level are today considered at the same level by the Italians, who reveal for the first time and in such an accentuated way a planetary conscience that lives in the choices made in proximity. People’s conscious fears, a greater polarization of consumer expectations coupled with the authenticity and courage of brands will drive the conversations. In this context, the transition from why a brand exists to who it is allows for storytelling about values, commitments and actions. In any case, explaining and narrating company choices effectively implies continuous and integrated listening to the heads and hearts of the reference public», Moriconi points out. But there’s more. Chaos complicates things for communicators and marketers, who have to face the challenge of attention by managing to conquer the consumer’s head and heart. To do this, the battle of indifference must be won. Today the indifferent audience ranges from 30% to 40%, in addition to the haters who are between 10% and 20%, the research highlights. «Where there is no interest it is difficult to move head and heart and therefore a relationship must be created. That head and that heart are conquered by mapping the undeclared. We need advanced research techniques developed by neuroscience applied to economics and marketing aimed at measuring the impact of the stimuli that make up the imagery of a brand, without the rational mediation of thoughts and statements. The opportunity is to investigate the emotional involvement and closeness of values ​​- what we call the “Untold Reputation Map” – derived from reactions of the body that cannot be intentionally altered», concludes Moriconi. Yuval Noah Harari also wrote it in his 21 lessons for the 21st century: «In a world flooded with information, lucidity is power».