After the release of Xiaomi MIUI 14, the official took the lead in pushing it to the first batch of models such as Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S, Redmi K50, etc. After a period of waiting, the second batch of upgrade plans for MIUI 14 has now been officially released.

It is understood thatThe second batch of MIUI 14 upgrades is expected to be released around the end of March 2023.The supported models are as follows:

Mi MIX 4, Mi 12X, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Youth Vitality Edition, Mi 11 Youth Edition, Mi 10S, Mi Civi 1S, Mi Civi2, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40S, Redmi K40, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition, Redmi Note 12 Trendy Edition, Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11E, Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition, Redmi Note 10 Pro , Redmi Note11 Pro, Redmi Note11 Pro+,A total of 25 models.

It is understood that in MIUI 14, in addition to realizing the “minimum system occupation of flagship mobile phones” and “maximizing application uninstallation”, Xiaomi also brought a “photonic engine” that has been deeply polished for a year.

The photon engine consists of three architectures: intelligent scene recognition, resource dynamic scheduling, and resource computing engine.The fluency of third-party applications can be increased by up to 88%, and the fluency is improved while saving power.

In addition, MIUI 14 also streamlines the pre-installed software. Not only all third-party pre-installed software can be deleted, but some system applications that come with Xiaomi can also be deleted.

In the whole system, there are only 8 basic applications of phone, SMS, contacts, file management, system settings, application store, browser and camera that cannot be deleted.