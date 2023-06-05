The launch of dual counters on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is approaching!Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission executives say it is conducive to increasing the liquidity provider of RMB-denominated stocks

The launch of dual counters on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is approaching!Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission executives say it is conducive to increasing the liquidity of RMB-denominated stocks



News from the Financial Associated Press on June 5 (Editor Hu Jiarong) This morning, Kuaishou-W (01024.HK) issued an announcement announcing that its RMB counter will come into effect on June 19. According to the company’s announcement, the board lot of Class B ordinary shares on both counters is 100 Class B shares. The addition of the RMB counter is of great significance to technology stocks.

Note: Kuaishou announced that in fact, a number of listed companies in the Hong Kong stock market have recently applied for the establishment of RMB-denominated stock trading counters. At the initial stage of the implementation of the dual-counter model for Hong Kong stocks, Hong Kong local investors and overseas investors were the first to become qualified dual-counter investors. Mainland investors are temporarily unable to participate in the dual-counter model through the Hong Kong Stock Connect channel.

In a research report released by Guotai Junan Dai Qing’s team on May 25, the Hong Kong stock dual-counter model is expected to introduce fresh water to the Hong Kong stock market, increase long-term capital into the market, enrich the application scenarios of RMB, and lay the foundation for the internationalization of RMB.

The “Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual-counter model” mainly refers to a set of trading mechanisms proposed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is a general term for the entire Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual-counter securities trading, market maker mechanism and settlement model.

Eligible dual-counter securities qualifications must be designated by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and must meet the qualifications of dual-counter market makers.

The stock prices of the dual counters are determined by their respective supply and demand conditions, so there is a certain price difference, and most of the fees are still settled in Hong Kong dollars.

Since Hong Kong stocks have a short-selling mechanism, if the Hong Kong dollar counter of eligible securities is short-selling securities, the RMB counter can also be included as short-selling securities according to the exchange.

China Securities Regulatory Commission executives say it is conducive to further increasing the liquidity of RMB-denominated stocks

In addition to listed companies and institutions being optimistic about the dual-counter model, Liang Fengyi, chief executive of the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, said today that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange launched the Hong Kong dollar-RMB dual-counter model on the 19th of this month. The inclusion of stocks in Southbound Stock Connect will help to further increase the liquidity of RMB-denominated stocks.

She also pointed out that now is a good time to introduce renminbi-denominated stocks into the southbound trading of Hong Kong stocks, because the financing cost of renminbi is lower than that of the US dollar under the US interest rate hike. She mentioned that the transaction volume in the first four months of this year was relatively low, but the situation has improved in June. The SFC will increase the attractiveness of the market in many ways in the future, including increasing the listing of different products and companies.