The lawyer Felice Massa tells how the profession has changed

The Lawyer: a noble profession long in trouble and the Covid it amplified the difficulties. Few manage to emerge, while the data say that the demand for legal advice coming from the Italian market is absolutely insufficient to employ the (too) numerous Italian lawyers, with the risk of producing “luxury unemployed” and a qualitative level of consultancy lower than the client’s expectations.

We talked to the lawyers about it Happy Mass e Alberto Ziliani Of PrimeLex, who have already been united for a year and a half in a working collaboration inspired by a philosophy that has elements of affinity with entrepreneurial activity. It is necessary to emphasize that our professional association was born and is based on the sharing of those moral and professional values ​​which must be the basis of forensic activity. Today the market requires increasingly sectoral skills, high-level legal preparation but also a spirit of initiative and sharing of projects. Our clients – continues the lawyer Happy Mass – they want from us quick and precise answers to their needs, but also support with respect to the entrepreneurial strategies and the objectives that they set themselves from time to time”.

“The activity of the lawyer has profoundly changed. Today we no longer need to think of the figure of the lawyer as that professional closed in his office passively awaiting the arrival of the client. The needs of the market have radically transformed the role of the lawyer – explains the lawyer Alberto Ziliani – who must, inevitably, combine the role of consultant with that of “client’s teammate”. Today the lawyer is like a tailor who sews his advice on the strategic lines indicated by the entrepreneur”.

