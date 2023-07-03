Home » The League argues with Tajani about Europe but the real goal is Meloni
The League argues with Tajani about Europe but the real goal is Meloni

The League argues with Tajani about Europe but the real goal is Meloni

Center-right united in Rome but shattered in Brussels

The centre-right is shattered in Europe. And war broke out between Lega and Forza Italia.

In the aftermath of the interview with Matteo Salvini who hypothesized a new majority after the European elections of June 2024 of the centre-right also in Brussels, which includes the Germans of Afd and Marine Le Pen’s party, the words of the Foreign Minister are very harsh Antonio Tajani: “It is impossible for us to make any agreement with the AfD and with Mrs. Le Pen’s party. When I was elected President of the European Parliament, I personally gave life to an agreement between Conservatives, Populars and Liberals. That is the agreement, according to me, on which to focus. The League is a very different thing, no problem, on the contrary, we will be happy to have the League part of a majority, but without Le Pen and without Afd“.

