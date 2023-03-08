Meloni fears breaking the axis with Ursula von der Leyen

He said it a few days ago Affaritaliani.it the Undersecretary of the Interior Nicola Molteni. Today another true Northern League supporter repeats it, very faithful to Matteo Salvini, or Igor Iezzi. “We go forward. To stop the massacres at sea, Salvini decrees are needed“, says the Northern League deputy who last month presented a bill to the Chamber which aims to restore part of the provisions signed by the Northern League secretary when he was at the helm of the Interior Ministry in Conte I. It will arrive in the Commission tomorrow, precisely on the day of the Council of ministers in Cutro.

A spite to the Meloni government? “Hand. The calendarization of the date, for that matter, took place on February 22, well before the shipwreck“, explains Iezzi. “We hear complaints about the expropriated Parliament and the appeals to its centrality, and then we criticize a very normal act such as the presentation of a bill? Then, of course, if the government makes a provision that also brings together and coordinates what already exists, I will be the first to be satisfied. The point is that people must be prevented from going overboard. As long as the Salvini decrees were in effect, deaths at sea were far lower. The only way to reduce the massacres is to avoid departures”, insists Iezzi.

