The result of the League is one of the most interesting aspects to analyze in these regionals, triumphantly won by the center-right

I surveys that went around in the last days of the electoral campaign, top secret for everyone, but not for insiders, literally had terrified the leaders of the League. In Laziobut especially in Lombardytruly worrying numbers were expected.

They spoke of a doubling of consensus by the Meloni party even in the Northern League stronghold of Lombardy. The real question of this electoral round (considering that beyond the usual superstitions about the final result there were really very few doubts) seemed to revolve around what would have been the result of the three parties forming the governing coalition.

The paradoxical thing in some ways was that in this particular historical moment an excessive triumph of the premier’s party, to the detriment of Forza Italia, but above all of the League, could have created a problem for the leader of the winning party.

Instead, against all the predictions of the eve, which as we know in politics as in life, are made to be proven wrong, Salvini’s League has Anyway held, not only in Lombardy, but also in the same Laziowhere never, in its history, has it garnered great acclaim.

The only consolation of the left, by now resigned in its heart, as already to the policies to an almost certain defeat, precisely that the vote could still create some headaches for the government, was blatantly rejected.

The government comes out of the vote stronger than ever, thanks to the good result of the League, and also to the stability of Forza Italia itself. Salvini’s party has been able to shed his skin again, abandoning the too aggressive and combative tones of the “captain” artfully created by the guru of the time Morisi (much unpopular within the party already at the time of the triumphs of 2018, 2019), to become a more moderate, more compact party (in the face of inferences and predictions of splits now upon us) more identity, and more concrete, ceasing to run after the sirens and the illusion of embodying that popular national party, which has never been and which perhaps never will be.

And it is precisely in the most difficult and delicate moment that the solidity, strength and organization of a party came out, which is in any case the only one who managed to survive the political tsunami caused by tangentopoli. The path back to checkers, like in a game of the goose, was long and tortuous, but it helped the Northern League top management understand what should be the main road to follow from here to the next five years, then we’ll see.

The mistakes made by the secretary and by the Northern League leaders in recent years have been forfeited, elaborated, analyzed and have served to change all together (because the compactness and unity of the League never seem to have really been in question, at the beyond the narration of certain press).

What has changed hasn’t been so much the political line or the vision, but the political attitude and posture, which have become more moderate, less polemical and confrontational and therefore more in line with a party that must govern and that must be credible in the eyes of its constituents and public opinion. And it is precisely from here that one took shape first resurrection of the Leaguewhich perhaps too many prematurely now gave up.

After a certainly uninspiring result in the last few policies, the party, in these administrative elections, can start afresh to start reaping the first fruits of what can be seen as a sort of catharsis, after a long period of inner anguish that had led on the edge of the precipice. And it is also for this reason that the result of the League is perhaps one of the most interesting aspects to analyze in this uninspiring and a little too obvious electoral round, triumphantly won by the centre-right.

Because precisely the data of the vote of the League was the one that most aroused concern in the government and hope in what remains of the opposition. The holding of Lega, a more moderate party, less of a struggle and more of a governmentmore attentive to its identity and its roots, perhaps even less ideological, more concrete and pragmatic and which by now leaves little room for the newborn gusts of internal rebellion (who knows now what will happen to the famous northern committees of Bossi&Company) represents the main novelties of these regional elections, which have certainly taken second place to other topics, and which perhaps also for this reason have recorded a record abstention rate.

From Lombardy the League will certainly continue its battle for thedifferentiated autonomy, the mother of all the historic battles of the League, whose first approval, granted not by chance a few days after the elections by the Meloni executive, has certainly contributed to consolidating the growth of a party that seems to have raised its head for a few months , after months of great suffering. And this, regardless of how you think about it, is excellent news for the government, but also for the whole country, which needs stability, concreteness and solidity as never before.

