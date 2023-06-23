The League lengthens its pace on Rai: Incoronata Boccia deputy director of Tg1

Roberto Poletti, Incoronata Boccia, Luisella Costamagna and Igor de Biasio

The League extends its pace in Rai: Boccia crowned as deputy director of Tg1, Roberto Poletti arrives

The League lengthens its pace in the new Rai and Igor De Biasiocouncilor of the Carroccio as well as president of Ternaone of the most popular managers in Italy, conquers other positions. Francis Giorgino will be on Monday evening (16 episodes) while, anticipating Affari, Monica Setta moves from Isoradio to Radio 1 with a daily strip dedicated to in-depth analysis of economic issues, from large infrastructures to the national recovery and resilience plan passing through rates, personal finance and issues related to inflation, pensions, work.

Simona Arrigoni, who cannot be involved in a newspaperdespite being highly esteemed by Carroccio as an employee of 7 gold and owner of various broadcasts on that broadcaster, brings home a daily gravure from 15 to 16 on Radio 1 and the running of a “Green Line” in the day time of Rai 1. Another strong position on radio 1 is that of Robert Poletti, former presenter of one morning, former Greens parliamentarian and biographer of Matteo Salvini from the first hour. Poletti, a reserved and capable journalist (last February she married her longtime partner Francesco in great sobriety without even a glossy photo of gossip) is linked to Mediaset by a super contract, but he would leave Cologno to drive an early evening or a day time of Rai information. We are discussing it and perhaps everything will be completed in 2024.

Another Northern League in turmoil is Tiziana Rebichesu deputy editor at Rai Italia in predicate of becoming deputy director of Radio 1. But, according to well-informed people, la Rebichesu She’s aiming for TV and Igor de Biasio is giving her a hand for Rai Parliament. But the list of new features does not end here. This morning’s news, Aannalisa Bruchi leaves Restart and the second evening of Monday a Luisella Costamagna conducting “Tango” and debuts in the space that belonged to “Agorà extra” with a daily strip of its own. Monica Giandotti, in order not to return to Tg3, is satisfied with a small program on Saturday from 5 to 6 pm on Rai 2. The same afternoon where the Lorena Bianchetti talking about love with a product by Casta Diva and Greta Mauro with “Top everything is trendy”.

