Migrants, after the CDM in Cutro, the League wants to restore the Security decrees. “More expulsions and rules for the creation of new permanent centers for repatriations. Without the CPR, expulsions cannot be carried out“

“The numbers are a worrying alarm because the landings come mainly from Tunisia, a country experiencing a very serious and epochal economic and social financial emergency”. The Northern League Undersecretary for the Interior Nicholas Molteni comment like this Affaritaliani.it the 2,400 arrivals of migrants in 24 hours and answers the question of whether the decisions taken by the CDM yesterday in Cutro are sufficient to stop the illegal landings in Italy.

“The immigration decree approved yesterday in Cutro – underlines Molteni – goes in the right direction with a 30-year prison sentence for smugglers and traffickers, legal entrances for quality immigration, more supervision and transparency in the reception system with the administrative are in a situation of irregularity and default, more expulsions and regulations for the construction of new permanent centers for repatriation. Without the CPR, expulsions cannot be carried out“.

“The League strongly wanted these last two regulations as well as the introduction of the overcoming of special protection which will be canceled because it is an amnesty of illegal immigration and a factor of attraction for departures. Now in converting the decree it is necessary to complete the restoration of the decrees Salvini. With those measures in 2018 and 2019 we reduced departures, landings and deaths and increased expulsions” concludes Molteni.

