The League says no to the ok to the Mes. And it undermines Meloni’s EU strategy

It seemed that Giorgia Meloni had given in to pressure from the European Union and was ready to approve the Month by the end of Juneas formulated by Brussels and without modifications.

And instead – according to ad Affaritaliani.it – another front has opened in the government and in the majority. The League and Matteo Salvini do not want to know about giving the ok without changes.

And the man who is dealing with it for the Carroccio is the economist who has always been Eurosceptic Claudio Borghi who on Twitter continues to criticize, data in hand, the European Stability Mechanism.

The problem is that the premier had made a commitment to the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in exchange for a hand on the revision of the Pnrr, a fundamental dossier for Italy. Forza Italia, which is part of the Ppe, is ready to approve it, Fratelli d’Italia is not convinced but in these cases real politik applies. But now the League has gotten in the way by opening another front in the government and undermining the strategy in Europe of the Prime Minister.

