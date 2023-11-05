Anti-Semitism, the League takes to the streets with a demonstration for the Values of the West

The League has organized a demonstration today, the meeting is at 3pm in Largo Cairoli, right in front of the Castello Sforzesco, one of the symbolic places of Milan. Expectations are around 3,000 participants. “It will be a smiling square that calls for a return to peace, two peoples and two states. But anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish hatred can no longer exist”, says Salvini. The entire Northern League staff will be present: Giancarlo Giorgetti, Roberto Calderoli, Giuseppe Valditara and Alessandra Locatelli.

READ ALSO: Anti-Semitism in Milan: tension towards the double demonstration on Saturday

Meanwhile the newspapers and magazines of the left have begun the usual pathetic ballet. For example Tomorrow was titled “On November 4th Salvini seeks a clash of civilisations”. We already see it, the Northern League minister dressed as Thor who, with his magical hammer Mjöllnir, hurls the fireball against Mecca and hits the cubic stone of the al-Ha’ba, sending it into a thousand pieces. Rather, we need to pay attention to something else demonstration which will instead start from Porta Venezia, which the organizers have put at the same time precisely to counteract the Northern League one.

The name seems like that of a cartoon: “Anti-fascist, anti-racist, mixed-race and supportive Milan”. It seems like the title of a film by Nanni Moretti, especially in the wonderful adjective “crossbreed” which thus makes its debut in the “family lexicon” of equestrian jargon. The hipster demonstration will, of course, be “against war”, a name that means nothing because Genghis Khan is also officially against war but in conflicts one must always distinguish between those who attack and those who are attacked, something which really does not enter into the crape of a certain leftist antagonist.

Instead, the League’s demonstration highlights the founding themes of our society, for example that of the West. It defends our green valleys, it defends the setting sun, it defends the beauty of Venice, Milan, Rome, Florence, Naples, Palermo. It defends certain oblique shadows that cut across our wonderful villages. It defends our lakes, it defends our artistic wonders for which Italy is famous throughout the world, it defends our traditions, our Past. For years, however, a deleterious cancel culture has emerged which has merged with the fatal woke ideology, the one that has produced the “world upside down”.

The West is increasingly prey to a strange disease: that of existential self-harm. The same germs that infect it are born inside it. Eco-environmentalism, Nazi-ecology with its sequel to “No Everything”, pacifism of metropolitan Indians played, belly-figism, radical-chicchismo, ZTL-ism, armochromism and so on and so forth. The West has Values, with a capital “T” of which it began to be ashamed years ago and which instead are a beacon for the whole world. Democracy, freedom, rules, progress, science, art are all manifestations of a constructive spirit that the rest of the world, unfortunately, does not have because it is stuck in medieval ideologies or worse.

A certain culture made of sandals with sweaty toes resting on the bodies of murdered girls, of Bedouin screams, of unkempt beards and violence, of veils and counter-veils on women not only does not belong to the West. We don’t understand it. We cannot understand it, much less accept it in the name of cultural relativism. We must defend the values ​​of democracy from those who want to impose anti-human regimes under the protection of an intolerant religion. THE Western values they have changed the world but democracy and freedom are fragile achievements that must be preserved and protected not only from external enemies but also from – much more dangerous – internal ones. They are weak little plants that glittering scimitars try to cut down.

A personal episode struck me a lot. I was in Jerusalem years ago in my capacity as a Deputy and together with other colleagues we were invited to dinner by a well-known Jewish family who also represented the rabbi of Rome.

Out of curiosity I asked about speed limits in Israel. Our guest told us that there were very strict rules in force, modeled on those in the United States, and that if someone exceeded them by a little they ended up in a very direct trial the next day. She struck me that despite the war there was “a judge in Jerusalem”. I made the comparison with the chaos seen for example on the streets of Bethlehem in Palestine and drew the consequences. Israel had Western values, the same as ours. For this reason it is necessary that everyone is at home and that there are two peoples in two states. Everyone has the entropy they deserve.

