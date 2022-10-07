Original title: The most invaluable model! The iPhone 14 Plus is released, and netizens post their hands-on pictures: wait for the double 11 to continue to cut prices

On the last day of the National Day holiday, the iPhone 14 Plus ushered in its first sale. This morning, the first batch of users who pre-ordered have already received the machine, and many netizens have posted pictures of how to get started with the real machine.

As expected, under the superposition of multiple factors such as the price of 6,999 yuan, no major updates in configuration, and no change in appearance, the iPhone 14 Plus broke when it was launched.

Quotations from third-party channels show that the market price is about 400 yuan cheaper than Apple’s official website.

In fact, according to the depreciation rate of the average redemption value of more than 40 recyclers analyzed by research institute SellCell, compared with the same period last year, the depreciation rate of iPhone 14 is more than twice that of iPhone 13.

Among them, the iPhone 14 Plus is the bottom performer, with an expected depreciation rate of 38.6%, making it the least valuable model of the 14 series.

In terms of configuration, the iPhone 14 Plus uses a 6.7-inch, 60Hz screen, equipped with an A15 bionic chip, and has a rear 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. The main camera supports optical image stabilization.

The battery capacity has been upgraded compared to the iPhone 14 (3279mAh), reaching 4325mAh, and the battery life is better.

But from the price point of view, its starting price of 6999 yuan is close to the iPhone 13 Pro, which has an adaptive 120Hz high-brush screen, the same A15 chip, a stronger three-camera system, and a more textured stainless steel + AG. Matte body and more.

Of course, the iPhone 14 Plus is not without its starting value, and everything depends on the price. Double 11 is expected to be significantly reduced in price, and it should be a good time to start.

