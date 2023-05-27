Home » The left hand of clenched fists can do anything, but irony is also prohibited on the right
The left hand of clenched fists can do anything, but irony is also prohibited on the right

The irony that the right is forbidden

Let’s start from a premise. Stefano Piatti is one of the best illustrators we have in Italy. His strips are hilarious, his acid irony is the hallmark of a great intelligence that allows him to better interpret reality, without incurring too much in the wrath of the Prince. Collaborate on “7”, the weekly attachment that comes out on Friday together with Corriere della Seradove draws “La Striscia” and that is four satirical cartoons.

In the just released issue, Drawings shows a gentleman who is at the ophthalmologist to have his eyesight tested and the doctor asks him “Are you a communist?” and the patient, raising his clenched fist, replies: “Always! No to capitalism! Yankees go home!”. The doctor looks at him and exclaims: “I imagined. It is that, but you don’t have to worry. It is a trivial optical doubling with superimposed vision”.

Subsequently the doctor shows us how the patient sees who superimposes Stalin’s image on Putin’s image. But the devil, as is known, not only wears Prada, but hides in the details.

Thus, looking closely, we realize that the patient raises his left fist in the well-known greeting, but in doing so it covers the first two letters of the first row of the visual acuity chart which is composed of “APBR”. The letters covered by the clenched fist are therefore the first two, namely the “A” and the “P”. Only the last two remain visible, “B” and “R” and that is “BR”.

