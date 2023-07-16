The Legendary Maserati V8 Engines: Introducing the Ghibli 334 Ultimate

Title: Maserati Unveils Powerful Ghibli 334 Ultimate: A Fitting Farewell to the Iconic V8 Legacy

Subtitle: Maserati bids adieu to its legendary V8 racing lineage with the world premiere of Ghibli 334 Ultimate at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

During the highly anticipated Goodwood Festival of Speed, Maserati will showcase its latest gem, the Ghibli 334 Ultimate, signifying the end of an era for their iconic grand tourers powered by V8 engines. This new model marks a significant milestone for Maserati, with over 100,000 units of their V8 engines sold since the introduction of the Maserati 5000 GT in 1959.

Captivating both enthusiasts and admirers of the brand, the Ghibli 334 Ultimate embodies the epitome of performance, speed, and power. Maserati surprised everyone by transforming the Ghibli into the world‘s fastest gas-burning production sedan. The model’s impressive top speed of 334 km/h (208 mph) justifies its name, as it surpasses its predecessor’s speed of 326 km/h.

Notably, the Ghibli 334 Ultimate’s acceleration has also received a significant boost. It can now effortlessly accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds, compared to the previous 4.3 seconds. This remarkable improvement was accomplished through careful weight reduction and the use of high-performance tires with a specialized compound, complemented by sleek 21″ Orion wheels and a carbon fiber spoiler for enhanced aerodynamics.

In its pursuit of paying homage to the V8 legacy, the design of the Ghibli 334 Ultimate showcases Maserati’s first V8 creation, which has been adorned with the alluring Shah of Persia paint and captivating Rubino accents. The exclusive exterior features the signature 334 logo painted on the fender.

Continuing its tribute to Maserati’s rich heritage, the interior of the Ghibli 334 Ultimate boasts Pale Terracotta leather accents, reminiscent of the iconic Senape leather interior. Additionally, a Trident and the 334 logo are delicately stitched into the front headrests, while the center tunnel badge proudly displays the ‘magic number’ alongside the distinctive ‘una di 103’ signature.

Combining elegance and unparalleled performance, the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultimate establishes itself as an exceptional masterpiece, serving as a befitting finale to the legacy of Maserati’s renowned V8 engines. With its powerful engine and stunning aesthetics, this model truly represents the pinnacle of Maserati’s design and engineering brilliance.

Photographs: Maserati

