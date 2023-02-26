Home Business The Light of Android in 2023!Mi 13 Ultra mobile phone case exposure: the back shape is eye-catching – yqqlm
by admin
According to news on February 25, the Mi 13 Ultra mobile phone case was exposed on social platforms. as the picture shows,Mi 13 Ultra adopts a ring lens design and has four cameras in total.Full recognition.

Compared with Mi 13 Pro,The main change of Mi 13 Ultra is the telephoto. This time Mi 13 Ultra is equipped with a periscope telephoto lens.It is also the only high-end flagship of the Mi 13 series equipped with a periscope telephoto, and it can be called the Android light of Xiaomi in 2023.

The working principle of the periscope telephoto lens is borrowed from the periscope, which changes the transmission line of light,The sensor of the mobile phone camera does not need to be on the same level as the lens, but the optical path is folded through the mirror and enters the camera sensor.

Through the refraction of the optical path, the focal length that should be on a straight line is bent, so the sensor can be arranged horizontally in the body, thereby shortening the linear distance between the sensor and the focal point, and effectively reducing the thickness of the lens module. Keep the phone lens from protruding seriously.

With a periscope telephoto lens,Mi 13 Ultra supports up to 120x digital zoom. In addition, Mi 13 Ultra has also optimized the telephoto algorithm, which will be Xiaomi’s most powerful telephoto phone.

The machine will be unveiled around April. Referring to the pricing of Mi 12S Ultra, the price of Mi 13 Ultra should be between 6000-7000 yuan.

