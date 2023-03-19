Home Business The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished – yqqlm
Business

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished – yqqlm

by admin
The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished – yqqlm

Original title: The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished

This week, xiaomiui firmly stated that Mi 13 Ultra will be released at the end of April along with Mi Pad 6 series and other products.

In fact, the development and testing of the Mi Pad 6 series has been completed, but Mi 13 Ultra still has a “tail”, at least at the system level.

The code data shows, The system test version of Mi 13 Ultra is V14.0.0.34.TMACNXM, which means that the first official version has not even been signed. This also means that the Xiaomi team still needs a period of time to polish this phone to present the best condition.

It is reported that Mi 13 Ultra currently has all three certificates.

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra may be equipped with Leica four-camera, the main camera is IMX989 one-inch outsole + variable aperture lens, and the secondary camera is three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto respectively. Focus lens, to achieve full focal length coverage.

In terms of other configurations, Mi 13 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, equipped with LPTO adaptive high refresh screen, uses USB 3.0 interface, supports 90W fast charging, and has a maximum storage capacity of 1TB.

Renderings are for reference onlyReturn to Sohu to see more

See also  Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell on Friday, Quhuo fell by more than 10%, and Mogujie rose by more than 12% | China Concept Stock | Closing_Sina Technology_Sina.com

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Credit Suisse: That means the UBS-Credit-Suisse deal

Farinetti, Fico is a flop: million burned, investors...

Credit Suisse: Swiss bank is taken over by...

“Today is another day” at risk. That’s why...

The Spillover and Implications of the Silicon Valley...

“In Europe, many people no longer want to...

UBS will buy Credit Suisse. The agreement

Earn money with Amazon: This is how this...

SNCF is preparing to attack the Italian railway...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS takes over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy