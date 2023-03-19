Home Business The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: still polishing the MIUI 14 system – yqqlm
Business

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: still polishing the MIUI 14 system – yqqlm

by admin
The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: still polishing the MIUI 14 system – yqqlm

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished

2023-03-19 16:48:57 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

This week, xiaomiui firmly stated that Mi 13 Ultra will be released at the end of April along with Mi Pad 6 series and other products.

In fact, the development and testing of the Mi Pad 6 series has been completed, but Mi 13 Ultra still has a “tail”, at least at the system level.

The code data shows,The system test version of Mi 13 Ultra is V14.0.0.34.TMACNXM, which means that the first official version has not even been signed. This also means that the Xiaomi team still needs a period of time to polish this phone to present the best condition.

It is reported that Mi 13 Ultra currently has all three certificates.

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra may be equipped with Leica four-camera, the main camera is IMX989 one-inch outsole + variable aperture lens, and the secondary camera is three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto respectively. Focus lens, to achieve full focal length coverage.

In terms of other configurations, Mi 13 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, equipped with LPTO adaptive high refresh screen, uses USB 3.0 interface, supports 90W fast charging, and has a maximum storage capacity of 1TB.

The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished

Renderings are for reference only

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  U.S. stocks close: Earnings season ushered in a good start The three major indexes all rose by more than 2% this week

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Pensions, increases to come. Here’s who earns it...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – “Financial Times”: UBS...

Pensions, increases to come. Here’s who earns it...

Focus on technology attracts attention, early cashing is...

Donald Trump threatens trouble with criminal court: “Prosecution...

Credit Suisse-Ubs, new government meeting: final rush for...

Volvo XC60 leasing hit: Now for only 214...

Sparks between Rampelli and Concita: “In the general...

Changan Yida is officially launched, priced at 87,900...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Reto Lipp: “There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy