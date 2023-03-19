The Light of Android in 2023!The latest progress of Mi 13 Ultra: MIUI 14 system is still being polished

This week, xiaomiui firmly stated that Mi 13 Ultra will be released at the end of April along with Mi Pad 6 series and other products.

In fact, the development and testing of the Mi Pad 6 series has been completed, but Mi 13 Ultra still has a “tail”, at least at the system level.

The code data shows,The system test version of Mi 13 Ultra is V14.0.0.34.TMACNXM, which means that the first official version has not even been signed. This also means that the Xiaomi team still needs a period of time to polish this phone to present the best condition.

It is reported that Mi 13 Ultra currently has all three certificates.

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra may be equipped with Leica four-camera, the main camera is IMX989 one-inch outsole + variable aperture lens, and the secondary camera is three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto respectively. Focus lens, to achieve full focal length coverage.

In terms of other configurations, Mi 13 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, equipped with LPTO adaptive high refresh screen, uses USB 3.0 interface, supports 90W fast charging, and has a maximum storage capacity of 1TB.

Renderings are for reference only