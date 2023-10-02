Home » The Lion’s Den 2023: Start-ups, products & jury
The investors Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dümmel, Georg Kofler, Dagmar Wöhrl and Nils Glagau, known from previous seasons, are again part of the founder show in the new 14th season. Judith Williams, who was on the jury last season, is eliminated in the new season. Entrepreneur Tijen Onaran will take her place. Janna Ensthaler and Tilmann Schulz, the new jury members from season 13, are back again this season.

